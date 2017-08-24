SOU dedicates “Lithia Motors Pavilion”

Ashland, Ore — The newest addition to Southern Oregon University’s campus now has a name thanks to a generous donation from a local business.
The “Lithia Motors Pavilion” will house SOU’s athletics program.
The school has been without an athletics center for two and a half years and was made possible by a 2 million dollar gift and scholarship from the Deboer family who own Southern Oregon based Lithia Motors. Other donors also made contributions to the project.
“It’s gonna be a great venue for people to come to football games as they go down past the pavilion, new ticket booths, a new entry way but also a new gym and 50,000 square foot rec center,” said SOU Athletic Director Matt Sayre.
The Lithia Motors Pavilion features a new gym that can hold 14-hundred people.
It’s expected to be completed this January.