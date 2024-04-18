Siskiyou Sports Autocross Car Club on 2024 Racing Season and Spring Enduro

Posted by Ben Blake April 18, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Siskiyou Sports Car Club Autocross is opening its 2024 season this weekend. Competition Director Julian Chavez and Treasurer Carolyn Hinesly joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the season and the upcoming Spring Enduro.

This year marks 50 years of the club racing in Southern Oregon.

The Spring Enduro event opens the season this weekend, April 19-21 at the Affinity Circuit at the Jackson County Sports Park in Central Point.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit ssccmedford.com.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content