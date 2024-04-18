Siskiyou Sports Autocross Car Club on 2024 Racing Season and Spring Enduro

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Siskiyou Sports Car Club Autocross is opening its 2024 season this weekend. Competition Director Julian Chavez and Treasurer Carolyn Hinesly joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the season and the upcoming Spring Enduro.

This year marks 50 years of the club racing in Southern Oregon.

The Spring Enduro event opens the season this weekend, April 19-21 at the Affinity Circuit at the Jackson County Sports Park in Central Point.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit ssccmedford.com.

