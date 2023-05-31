SOU/Oregon Tech will play for NAIA National Softball Championship Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The SOU Raiders softball team is one win away from another national title.

But standing in their way is their biggest rival Oregon Tech!

Oregon Tech entered Tuesday needing to win two games to advance to play the Raiders on Wednesday.

First, They beat Marian 8-5 early Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Georgia.

Then they defeated Cumberlands 3-0 in a do-or-die game.

That means Oregon Tech and conference rival SOU will play Wednesday for the national title.

SOU only has to win one game.

If Tech wins the first game, the two teams will play one final game with the winner taking the championship.

Game 1 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific Time and Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after if necessary.

