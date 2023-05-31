100 deadliest days for teen drivers

SALEM, Ore. – Tuesday was the beginning of what’s called the 100 deadliest days for teens.

According to statistics by AAA and the one hundred days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the deadliest for teen divers on our nation’s roads.

“During the summertime kids are out of school so that means that they are out with friends, they are out driving to summertime destinations, and they just make them more likely to be involved in a crash.”, said Julie Denney.

The most common factor in these accidents is speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, using cellphones or having a lot of passengers in the car.

ODOT says parents should keep an eye on where their teens are going, who they are traveling with and open the door for conversations about driver safety with their teenager.

