SOU prepares for changes after Kaylee’s Law passes

Southern Oregon University’s Campus Public Safety currently follows a lot of the requirements included, but one thing they wish was added is more training.
Students said because Ashland is a stargazing community they can’t add extra lighting, so not being able to have extra lights in places like parking lots can sometimes make students feel unsafe.
Some of the requirements include more in-depth background checks, different uniforms and patrol cars than traditional law enforcement and no stop-and-frisk.
“It’s gonna be an officer safety issue for us,” said Director of Campus Public Safety Andrew MacPherson, “that if our officers see somebody suspicious they won’t be able to stop them just based on, what are you doing on campus, do they look like they have a weapon, we won’t be able to stop and frisk them.”
SOU said while not much will change, the agency will have to get more uniforms and vehicle designs as well as added training.
Dateline NBC will also be update its story on Kaylee Sawyer, the woman killed by a campus security officer in Bend back in 2016, including a new interview with Governor Brown about Kaylee’s Law on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC5.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).