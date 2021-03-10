SOU students can return to in-person learning this fall

ASHLAND, Ore. — Students attending Southern Oregon University this coming fall can expect to return to physical classrooms.
On Wednesday, SOU President Linda Schott announced the Ashland-based college will return to primarily in-person classes and student activities for the start of the fall term in September.
“I have wanted to tell you for almost a year now that we are preparing to fully reopen our campus, and finally I feel confident that I can do so,” she said in a message to campus. “We are in position to begin a return to normalcy as the availability of vaccines expands to include all adults by summer.”
The plan is reportedly flexible, allowing for hybrid alternatives as needed and with restrictions on gathering sizes and public events expected to remain in place.
“We have all seen how the virus has changed course during the last year, so my optimism for what lies ahead remains cautious,” President Schott said. “However, with careful actions and continued support from the state and federal governments, we are planning for the time when we will see each other, interact as normally as possible, and get back to the business of living and learning together.”
SOU leadership still recommends students and employees get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.