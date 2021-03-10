Congress passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House has passed a massive $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill.
It’s a bill that includes $1,400 direct payments for adults who qualify as well as jobless benefits and money for schools.
The American Rescue Plan passed by a vote of 220 to 211 along party lines with no Republicans voting in favor and one Democrat voting against the measure.
The passage of the historic bill comes after a hard-fought battle in both the House and Senate and just as the nation is about to cross the one-year mark of the pandemic.
This is the first big legislative win for President Biden’s administration.
After hours of debate for and against the bill, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was the last to urge her colleagues to vote “yes” and gaveled in the vote as applause erupted in the chamber.
The American Rescue Plan now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature, which is expected to take place on Friday afternoon.