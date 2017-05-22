South African hunter crushed by elephant

Hwange National Park, South Africa – A South African big game hunter was killed after an elephant collapsed on him during a hunt, according to South Africa’s News 24.
51-year-old Theunis Botha was leading a hunt at a game reserve near Hwange National Park on Friday afternoon.
News 24 reports Botha’s group came upon a group of elephants that charged as the hunters shot at them.
One of the elephants reportedly lifted Botha up in her trunk, prompting one of the group members to shoot the elephant. It then collapsed on Botha and crushed him.
Botha pioneered “Monteira hunts” that use packs of dogs to herd game animals toward hunters who then shoot them.