South Carolina father mistakenly kills daughter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) – Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina say a father accidentally shot and killed his adult daughter early Sunday morning.
They say he thought she was an intruder breaking into his home.
23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley died at the scene.
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jermaine Tramone Pressley for one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine after
investigators found drugs in his residence.
He has not been charged in his daughter’s death.
The investigation is still ongoing.