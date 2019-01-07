Southern Oregon flu season: is the worst over?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – According to The Jackson County Public Health Department influenza A or H1N1 is still circulating, but there have been fewer cases reported.
Tanya Phillips with the Jackson County Public Health Department said this strain of the flu is affecting kids the most.
“With H1N1 we do know that the vaccine is more effective at preventing illnesses and medical visits and we are predominantly seeing this impact young kids,” Phillips said.
Phillips said over the last few weeks about 4% of all hospital visits were related to the flu.
Officials will continue to monitor the number of flu cases over the next few weeks.
She said we will know soon if flu season has peaked in Jackson County.
