Southern Oregon has its first OHA licensed psilocybin facility

MEDFORD, Ore.– The OHA recently gave out a psilocybin license to a Medford business.

It’s the first in Southern Oregon to be officially licensed by the state.

Satya Therapeutics is a psilocybin manufacturing company based in Medford.

Its co-founders said they want to open service centers in the future, but plan to stick to manufacturing for now.

One co-founder said the OHA regulations will make psilocybin a completely different industry from cannabis.

Co-Founder Andreas Met said, “you will not go and walk into a service center and say ‘give me some mushrooms’ and walk out. You have to go through a screening process, a pre-session, the administrative session where you get the drug under supervision with a transportation program after you have to leave, and an optional integration program.”

Met hopes the manufacturing center will be operating by June.

He believes the psilocybin industry will create jobs in the Rogue Valley.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.