Two psilocybin businesses looking to start in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– Two psilocybin businesses are already working on getting their licenses with the City of Medford.

According to the city, the process of getting a business license will take about three months.

The city attorney said each business will have a public hearing before the planning commission.

Neighbors will be allowed to voice their concerns and the planning commission will be able to impose conditions if necessary.

City Attorney Eric Mitton said, “that typically takes about 100-110 days to get from finalizing the application with the planning department through the final decision after a public hearing at the planning commission.”

Mitton said the city will have minimum staffing and there will be requirements that businesses will have to follow.

He said the city can revoke their license if the rules aren’t followed properly.

