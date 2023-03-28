Car crash causes thousands to lose power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A power outage, caused by a crash, affected thousands in Central Point and Jacksonville this weekend.

Oregon State Police said they responded to the hit and run crash, early Sunday morning, near Hanley Road and Highway 238.

Pacific Power said a car crashed into a power line, knocking out power for 11,000 people.

30 minutes later, around of those half those people got their power back.

Pacific Power said crashes like this can cause lengthy delays.

“One thing is the amount of time it takes to bring in a pole,” Pacific Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides. “With a transmission pole, sometimes they’re metal too, made of steal, we may not have this actual inventory close by.”

It took a little more than 24 hours for all residents to have power again… according to Pacific Power.

Several businesses in Jacksonville said they lost power for most of the day.

Some were still closed today.

OSP said the crash is under criminal investigation.

