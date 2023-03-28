Car crash causes thousands to lose power in Jacksonville

Posted by Zack Larsen March 27, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A power outage, caused by a crash, affected thousands in Central Point and Jacksonville this weekend.

Oregon State Police said they responded to the hit and run crash, early Sunday morning, near Hanley Road and Highway 238.

Pacific Power said a car crashed into a power line, knocking out power for 11,000 people.

30 minutes later, around of those half those people got their power back.

Pacific Power said crashes like this can cause lengthy delays.

“One thing is the amount of time it takes to bring in a pole,” Pacific Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides. “With a transmission pole, sometimes they’re metal too, made of steal, we may not have this actual inventory close by.”

It took a little more than 24 hours for all residents to have power again… according to Pacific Power.

Several businesses in Jacksonville said they lost power for most of the day.

Some were still closed today.

OSP said the crash is under criminal investigation.

 

Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
