MEDFORD, Ore. – Pacific Power said this new, powerful storm can increase the likelihood for widespread power outages.

The utility said outages could occur from Crescent city and Siskiyou County, California all the way to Portland.

Pacific powers meteorology team is closely monitoring the forecast and field personnel are preparing for wind related impacts late Monday evening into Tuesday.

“With the storms that we just had we have some weakened trees out their limbs and tree out there themselves and the quite a bit of that rain saturated soil that you know could make a higher likelihood of some trees falling off or branches falling off on power lines and causing outrages” said Pacific Corp spokesperson.

Pacific Power said the storm will work its way north along the coast overnight.

It is a fast-moving storm and will exit the area by Tuesday morning.

Pacific Power customers can report any outages at 1-877-508-5088.

They encourage customers to check their fuses and circuit breakers.