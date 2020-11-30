Southern Oregon Holiday Market goes virtual

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The second weekend of the 2020 Southern Oregon Holiday Market has been canceled.
On November 13 and 14, the first weekend of the Holiday Market was held outside at The Expo due to COVID-19. The second weekend was scheduled to take place on December 4 and 5. However, due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and Governor Brown’s “freeze” order, the second weekend has officially canceled. Now, the market will be “virtual.”
“In the next couple of days, we will have the list of vendors presenting at the 2020 Holiday Markets and their web addresses for you,” The Expo said. “These vendors will have spent their year preparing for shows all over the region with most shows being canceled. These vendors need your support. Consider your support not only a gift for the recipient but also a gift of survival to these small business owners.”
Starting December 4, you can visit http://www.theexpo.com for a list of vendors participating in the virtual market, which could last beyond December 24.