Southern Oregon Human Society reopens

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Humane Society is reopening after temporarily closing due to staffing issues.

Last week, SoHumane had to put adoptions and visits on hold to protect volunteers, staff members, and the community. Team members continued to care for dogs and cats at the humane society on Table Rock Road in Medford.

On Wednesday, January 26, SoHumane reopened to the public and resumed curbside service every day from noon to 5:00 p.m. The adoption center remains closed, but cat rooms and dog kennels are open to view adoptable dogs and cats.

Adoption staff can be reached at 541-779-3215 during normal business hours.