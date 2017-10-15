Home
Southern Oregon wineries with local ties to Napa share their thoughts

Southern Oregon wineries with local ties to Napa share their thoughts

Local News Regional , ,

Medford, Ore.- Local vineyards with ties to the Napa Valley area are sharing their thoughts after seeing flames completely engulf California’s wine country.

The fires in Northern California have now consumed more than 217,000 acres.

One vineyard in the Napa area, Signorello Vineyards, completely burned down as a result of the fires. But for those vineyards that have been safe from the flames, the thick smoke and lack of power has still caused problems.

“Whatever is out there. The smoke taint, and the other thing is that they have a loss of power. That causes the stuff in their fermentation rooms, if it shut off, then that wines not gonna be any good,” RoxyAnn Manager Brenda Pine says.

It’s estimated there are more than 1100 wineries where flames are burning in Northern California.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics