Southern Oregon wineries with local ties to Napa share their thoughts

Medford, Ore.- Local vineyards with ties to the Napa Valley area are sharing their thoughts after seeing flames completely engulf California’s wine country.
The fires in Northern California have now consumed more than 217,000 acres.
One vineyard in the Napa area, Signorello Vineyards, completely burned down as a result of the fires. But for those vineyards that have been safe from the flames, the thick smoke and lack of power has still caused problems.
“Whatever is out there. The smoke taint, and the other thing is that they have a loss of power. That causes the stuff in their fermentation rooms, if it shut off, then that wines not gonna be any good,” RoxyAnn Manager Brenda Pine says.
It’s estimated there are more than 1100 wineries where flames are burning in Northern California.