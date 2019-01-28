Spartans and sparrows: Logos works with local team to raise money

MEDFORD, Ore.– Logos Public Charter School and the Southern Oregon Spartans partnered up Sunday to help raise money for the school’s local sparrow.
The two groups have done this for the past two years. During a Spartan home game, Logos students and families can purchase tickets with some of the proceeds going to benefit the sparrow. Logos’ sparrow this year is named to Elizabeth.
Unfortunately, Elizabeth couldn’t be there for the game but her Logos family was there for her.
“Kind of stepping outside of themselves to serve and to learn through that experience and thinking about others and their needs and I think that’s really cool,” said Emily Spires, event coordinator for Logos. She touched on how educational the program was for students, helping them learn about others and supporting them in various ways. “I love what Sparrow Club does for our students in allowing them to step into that role.”
This is the second time the Spartans hockey team have worked with Logos to put on these fundraisers for the school’s sparrow. Many hope it won’t be the last.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.