Special election beginning of new year

Medford, Ore.– Now that one election is over, it’s time to start thinking about the next. Another special election will be held on Jan. 23.
That one will only focus on one issue- a medical tax charged to clinics and hospitals. The tax is supposed to help fund medicaid and was passed by the legislature this summer.
But voters asked for a referendum repealing sections of the law. Local elections workers are hoping the issue will drive higher voter turnout.
“Any time you have a funding election, anything to do with money that affects peoples bottom line. People tend to turn out,” said Chris Walker, Jackson County clerk.
Another election will be held in May.