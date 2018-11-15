Former Oregon Tech basketball coach inducted to Hall of Fame

Medford, Ore. – A former Oregon Tech basketball head coach will be inducted into a hall of fame this weekend.
Danny Miles recently retired from a 45-year career as one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history. Despite the numerous honors he’s received over the years, he says this new honor is one he didn’t see coming.
“Whenever you win an award like this you’re always sharing it,” Coach Danny Miles said.
Danny Miles started his career at Oregon Tech when he was just 25 years old as an assistant coach. The very next year, he was promoted to head coach. After 45 years and one thousand and forty games won, he retired as the fourth-winningest collegiate basketball coach.
“What’s neat about coaching for Oregon tech is that over the years we always had such tremendous fan support,” he said.
Two years later, he’s settled into the role of mentor and athletic director at Cascade Christian Schools. Sunday, he’ll be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and honored for his accomplishments and years at Oregon Tech.
“One of the things we wanted was to have a real classy program, and we filled our gym year after year,” he said. “We had great crowds, great support and great people.”
Coach Miles is humble about the impact he’s made on his players.
“I learned a long time ago that you surround yourself with great people it makes everybody look better, and that was definitely the case,” he said.
Over the years, there are definitely some moments that stand out to him.
“We beat a team from Life College, in Marietta, Georgia, and they were number one in the nation,” he said. “We had a little guard – Jake Carr who had a couple free throws with time running out to win the game.”
After a long career, Coach Miles says his best advice is simple.
“The big time is where you’re at and you just have to approach it that way,” he said.
He made his time at Oregon Tech his big time, and now he’s being recognized for it with the ultimate honor. Coach Miles will travel to Kansas City this weekend with his five children and eight grandchildren for his induction on Sunday. He’ll also be introduced at the Missouri State and Nebraska game at 4 P.M. on Monday.
