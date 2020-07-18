Home
SOU fall sports delayed

SOU fall sports delayed

Sports
Fall sports at Southern Oregon University are being delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
But football is still in the air.
The cascade conference announced today it’ll delay the start of fall sports.
The conference says sports activity could begin on November 1st.
SOU competes in the conference for all sports other than football.
It says winter and spring sports are not yet delayed but could see similar changes.
SOU football competes in the frontier conference which could follow the cascade conferences decision.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »