SOU fall sports delayed

But football is still in the air.
The cascade conference announced today it’ll delay the start of fall sports.
The conference says sports activity could begin on November 1st.
SOU competes in the conference for all sports other than football.
It says winter and spring sports are not yet delayed but could see similar changes.
SOU football competes in the frontier conference which could follow the cascade conferences decision.
