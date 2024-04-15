Mount Ashland wraps up 60th ski season

ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s a wrap for the 60th winter season at Mount Ashland Ski Area. The last day for skiers and boarders to hit the slopes was Sunday.

According to the ski area, it finished with over 95,000 guest visits since January, when the season started due to limited snowfall.

“We are incredibly thankful to the community that came up to play in the snow this winter,” said Andrew Gast, Mount Ashland’s General Manager. “Our youth programs were full this winter, and our ski and snowboard school was busy. Although the season wasn’t as long as we would like, we ended on a strong note.”

Staff say they are already looking ahead to summer, with guided hikes, group rides and runs, movie nights, and Youth Alpine Adventure camps.

Additionally this summer the ski area has plans to begin construction of a new chairlift, improve beginner terrain, as well as adding a youth snow sports dome and rope tow for the terrain park.

“We love the winters on Mt. Ashland, but it’s an amazing place to be in the summer,” said Gast. “I’m excited for Mt. Ashland to be a base camp for adventures and for people to enjoy some good food, beer, and activities at our lodge.”

The lodge will open to the public every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting Father’s Day weekend.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.