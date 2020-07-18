Grants Pass library to host virtual art contest

A virtual art contest for junior high and high school students is kicking off soon.
The Josephine community library holds art contests each year as part of it’s summer reading program for kids.
This year the theme of the program is ‘imagine your story’.
“We’re doing programs in a way that we never thought we could. I think in the long run, this is going to end up bringing more people to the library.” says communications manager Brandace Rojo.
Students can register online at josephinelibrary.org.
The first 15 people to sign up will receive art supplies and an art bag.
