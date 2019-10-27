Home
Spot fires sprout from small fire in Hugo due to high winds

Fire Season 2019: For the latest updates on fires buring in our region, go here: Fire Season 2019.

HUGO, Ore.– Multiple spot fires were seen sprouting up near Hugo as crews continued to on a fire that broke out Saturday night.

The Quartz Creek Fire has currently burned 11 acres according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Fire crews were mopping up on Sunday when two more spot fires could be seen starting up due to high winds.

ODF says that more crews were called in and aircraft support was ordered as well.

“The conditions that we’ve had in just the last week with the sunny weather, the warmer temperatures, and then the wind is really the perfect storm for fires to spread rapidly,” said Natalie Weber, spokesperson for ODF.

The agency says fire season is over but these small fires can still be expected. The trouble comes when high winds come in that can cause a fire to take off very quickly. It’s important people pay attention to notifications from fire agencies and take precautions, especially on burn days.

