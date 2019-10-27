Medford celebrates opening of 28th park

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new addition to southeast Medford is the first-ever developed neighborhood park in that part of the city.
A ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday opened Medford’s 28th park – 3.2 acres Village Center Park. The cost was nearly $1.1 million dollars.
The park offers a variety – from playground structure and a field to the first two dedicated pickleball courts in the city.
“Expect to see these types of things in most neighborhood parks going forward,” said Rich Rosenthal, Medford Parks and Recreation director. “Great demand for pickleball in this area in particular so for the pickleball folks – they’re very excited about this.”
The park will serve nearly 750 homes in the area. The ultimate plan is to build a new connection of park and greenway from North Phoenix Road to Chrissy Park.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.