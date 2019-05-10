Home
Spring rains bring widespread flooding to Southern, Midwest U.S.

Spring rains bring widespread flooding to Southern, Midwest U.S.

News Top Stories U.S. & World Weather News

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC) – Heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Houston, Texas.

Thursday and Friday’s rains triggered power outages, school closures and flooded roads.

With the ground already saturated, officials say conditions are ripe for flash floods, prompting them to extend warnings into the weekend.

Houston isn’t alone. In Baton Rouge floodwaters transformed roads into rivers.

There are similar scenes throughout the Midwest, where breached levees and rivers overflowing their banks continue to cause massive problems.

The same storms are expected to drench the South this weekend.

More: https://nbcnews.to/30d1cnV

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »