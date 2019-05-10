Spring rains bring widespread flooding to Southern, Midwest U.S.

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC) – Heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Houston, Texas.
Thursday and Friday’s rains triggered power outages, school closures and flooded roads.
With the ground already saturated, officials say conditions are ripe for flash floods, prompting them to extend warnings into the weekend.
Houston isn’t alone. In Baton Rouge floodwaters transformed roads into rivers.
There are similar scenes throughout the Midwest, where breached levees and rivers overflowing their banks continue to cause massive problems.
The same storms are expected to drench the South this weekend.
