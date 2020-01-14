SR 96 closed due to rockslide

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore.— According to Cal Trans District 2, State Route 96 just 4 miles west of Happy Camp is closed.
Officials say yesterday afternoon a mud and rock slide came down closing traffic in both directions.
There’s no estimate on when the road will be reopened.
