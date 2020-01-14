Home
SR 96 closed due to rockslide

SR 96 closed due to rockslide

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore.— According to Cal Trans District 2, State Route 96 just 4 miles west of Happy Camp is closed.

Officials say yesterday afternoon a mud and rock slide came down closing traffic in both directions.

There’s no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »