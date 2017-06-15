St. Mary’s demolition underway

Medford, Ore. — A construction plan that’s two years in the making is finally underway.
St. Mary’s school in East Medford started demolishing some of its parking lots and buildings on Monday.
The school is hoping to put up two new buildings, a dining facility, nine new science classrooms, and a 54-student dorm.
Chief operating officer Chris Johnson says he’s thrilled to see this project coming together as the current science facilities are maxed out and international students currently have to be picked up from Ashland.
“The great thing about these new buildings is it finally gives us a center to our campus, it allows us to really expand our science program, and having our dormitory on campus is really a way to bring our international students into the heart of the school,” Johnson said.
The goal is to occupy the new spaces by August of 2018.