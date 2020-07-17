St. Vincent de Paul shuts down due to case of COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local nonprofit providing services to the homeless has been shut down due to a case of COVID-19.
St. Vincent de Paul operates a thrift store, food pantry, dining room, and other services at their North Pacific Highway location in Medford.
On July 16, St. Vincent announced all services were closed until further notice after one of its volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Vincent is reportedly working with the Jackson County Health Department to determine the best way to move forward as the facilities are cleaned.