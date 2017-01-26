Standoff in Grants Pass neighborhood

Grants Pass, Ore. – Law enforcement officers in Grants Pass are being assisted by a SWAT team after a standoff situation started on Doneen Lane.
The street was closed between Webster Road and Lower River Road Wednesday morning before noon.
Police aren’t releasing many details, but the incident appears to have started off as a parking complaint with a car that had been reported stolen.
Multiple people were arrested at the scene. SWAT team members are actively searching the house.
NBC5 News has a reporter at the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.