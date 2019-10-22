Home
Star of 1982’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” arrested in Oregon for DUI

TUALATIN, Ore. (CNN) – Actor Henry Thomas, who starred in the 1982 film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday.

Police in Tualatin, Oregon say the former child star was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a travel lane Monday night.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail where the 48-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

Thomas was released on his own recognizance Tuesday morning.

Although best known for playing the role of Elliot in E.T., Thomas had a role in Netflix’s haunting of hill house last year.

