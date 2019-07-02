Starbucks helps with ‘Week of Giving’ for CASA

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re heading to Starbucks this week, you have an opportunity to help babies in need at the same time.
All corporate Starbucks locations in southern Oregon are holding a giving event for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Jackson County.
CASA helps abused and neglected children go through the court system.
Right now they are in desperate need of diapers, wipes, formula, clothing, and infant toys.
You can donate at the following locations in Medford:
- Barnes and Noble
- Center Drive
- Crater Lake Highway and Pacific
- Delta Waters Road
- East Barnett Road
- The Rogue Valley Mall
Starbucks locations in Ashland and Grants Pass are also participating