State funding coming soon to address housing crisis in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is considering a grant right now that could bring in $1 million to combat housing and homelessness. The city says the money will help support programs or services addressing housing insecurity, lack of affordable housing, or homelessness.

Specific programs, non-profits, or projects have yet to be identified. Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding says the funding is much needed in our community.

“It could be used to bridge a gap, it could be used to start something new, it could be used to incentivize housing, I think there are a variety of things the money could be used for and all of them will benefit our community,” said Madding.

Madding says the funds have to be spent by June 30th, 20-23.