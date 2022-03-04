State funding coming soon to address housing crisis in Medford

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 3, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is considering a grant right now that could bring in $1 million to combat housing and homelessness. The city says the money will help support programs or services addressing housing insecurity, lack of affordable housing, or homelessness.

Specific programs, non-profits, or projects have yet to be identified. Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding says the funding is much needed in our community.

“It could be used to bridge a gap, it could be used to start something new, it could be used to incentivize housing, I think there are a variety of things the money could be used for and all of them will benefit our community,” said Madding.

Madding says the funds have to be spent by June 30th, 20-23.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content