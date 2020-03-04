State funds affordable housing projects in Medford, Klamath Falls

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two communities in southern Oregon will receive state funding to build affordable housing for veterans and people with mental illness.
Oregon Housing and Community Services announced nearly $16 million to build 435 affordable rental homes across Oregon.
“Many of our friends and neighbors are struggling to pay rent and take care of their families,” said OHCS Director Margaret Salazar. “These developments will provide relief to hundreds of families in communities large and small. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our local partners in bringing forward these innovative housing solutions.”
In total, 10 projects will receive funding. One of them is Bridgeway Apartments in Klamath Falls where 8 units will be constructed, four of which will be “extremely low-income units.” The apartments will be available for people with mental illness and veterans.
Another project is Stewart Avenue Apartments, consisting of 16 units to support local veterans at risk of becoming homeless.
Construction on both southern Oregon projects is expected to be finished before the year is out.
More details on the projects can be found HERE.