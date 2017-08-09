‘Defensible space’ helps spare cabin from wildfire

Modoc National Forest, Calif. – The U.S. Forest Service is sharing before and after images of a cabin saved from the Cove Fire due in part to “defensible space.”
According to the USFS, fire personnel removed vegetation from around the building just before the fire from arrived.
They said the structure’s survival provides a “compelling illustration of how well defensible space works.”
USFS said creating a buffer zone between structures and surrounding wildland can greatly reduce the risk of property loss.
Defensible space is also important for the protection of firefighters who may be defending the property.
You can read more about defensible space here: http://www.readyforwildfire.org/Defensible-Space/