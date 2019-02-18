State of emergency declaration faces legal challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The White House is vowing to defend President Trump’s emergency declaration on border security from challenges in Congress.
Lawmakers, both Democratic and Republican, have expressed concern over the President’s plan to divert military and emergency funds to construct along the southern border with Mexico.
Critics call it a power grab that upsets the checks and balances in government.
“We shouldn’t have an executive, I don’t care if it’s Democrat or Republican, that tries to get around Congress,” Representative William Hurd of Texas says.
Wisconsin’s Senator Ron Johnson echoed that sentiment, saying “This would be another expansion of that power. That’s why you see an awful lot of us concerned.”
Several states are already preparing lawsuits to challenge the declaration.
