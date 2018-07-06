Klamathon Fire Information

Stay with KOBI-TV NBC5, Your place for continuing coverage of the Klamathon Fire near Hornbrook California. Visit this page often for the latest stories and information links related to this major incident.
Latest Stories
12:12 pm July 6, 2018State of Emergency declared in Siskiyou County
11:23 am July 6, 2018JSCO: avoid remote areas along Oregon-California border
9:19 am July 6, 2018One person killed in Klamathon Fire, CAL FIRE reports
7:38 am July 6, 2018Klamathon Fire grows to 8,000+ acres, 5% contained
4:30 pm July 5, 2018I-5 closes between Ashland and Yreka due to wildfire
3:42 pm July 5, 2018UPDATE: Fire prompts evacuations in Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestein Valley
