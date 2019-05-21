State-owned vehicles damaged in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Over a dozen state-owned vehicles were damaged over the weekend in Klamath Falls.
Police said the incident happened sometime Saturday or Sunday at the Department of Human Services building on Walnut Avenue.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, 19 vehicles owned by the State of Oregon were damaged.
Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who was responsible.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Sergeant Dennis Davenport at 541-883-5336. Anonymous tips can be reported at 541-883-5334.