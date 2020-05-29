State-run campgrounds starting to reopen in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – A handful of Oregon campgrounds are opening Friday, May 29 and over two dozen more are slated to open on June 9.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption said, “I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can.”
Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:
- Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.
- The local community agrees.
- The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
While tent and RV camping sites will be available, cabins and yurts will remain closed.
The following campgrounds will be open Friday:
- Goose Lake, south of Lakeview
- Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin
- Minam, north of La Grande
- Hilgard Junction, near La Grande
- Catherine Creek, near Union
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
- Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles
The following campgrounds will be open on June 9, others may open without announcement:
Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon
- The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras
- Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville
- Smith Rock, northeast of Redmond (bivouac tent camping only)
- Deschutes River, east of The Dalles
- LaPine, south of Bend (campground and rustic cabins open)
- Tumalo, north of Bend
- Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls
- Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford
- Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise
- Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
Coast
- Fort Stevens, near Astoria
- Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)
- Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
- Beverly Beach, north of Newport
- South Beach, south of Newport
- Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
- William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
- Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)
- Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)
- Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
- Harris Beach, in Brookings
Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge
- Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)
- Detroit Lake, east of Salem
- Champoeg, near Newberg
- Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene
- Memaloose, near The Dalles