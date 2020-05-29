Home
State-run campgrounds starting to reopen in Oregon

State-run campgrounds starting to reopen in Oregon

Local News Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. – A handful of Oregon campgrounds are opening Friday, May 29 and over two dozen more are slated to open on June 9.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption said, “I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can.”

Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:

  • Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.
  • The local community agrees.
  • The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.

While tent and RV camping sites will be available, cabins and yurts will remain closed.

The following campgrounds will be open Friday:

  1. Goose Lake, south of Lakeview
  2. Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin
  3. Minam, north of La Grande
  4. Hilgard Junction, near La Grande
  5. Catherine Creek, near Union
  6. Clyde Holliday, near John Day
  7. Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles

The following campgrounds will be open on June 9, others may open without announcement:

Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon

Coast

Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »