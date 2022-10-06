Jackson Co. investigators seek possible victims of child sex abuse suspect

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A suspected child abuser was arrested in White City this week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said its Special Victims Unit started investigating 71-year-old Kim Jackson Dyer after a juvenile came forward with allegations of sexual abuse that happened over the course of several years.

On Tuesday night, Dyer was pulled over by a JCSO deputy and arrested. He was charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted sodomy, and coercion.

A subsequent search of Dyer’s home in the 4300 block of Avenue E in White City reportedly revealed several digital devices that were seized as evidence.

Deputies said Dyer may have additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO at 541-774-8925.