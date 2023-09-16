State trial for Measure 114 starting September 18th

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore.– The state trial of Measure 114 will start next week and researchers held a press conference today to show the effectiveness of gun safety laws.

Measure 114 has been on hold while the legal battle has been ongoing.

A Harney County judge blocked the measure in January and the Harney County Circuit Court will hold the state trial, which starts on Monday.

After a weeklong federal trial in early June, a US District Court Judge ruled that Oregon’s new gun safety laws are constitutional.

If Measure 114 takes effect, it would ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and require people to pass a background check to get a permit before purchasing firearms.

Critics have claimed the measure is unconstitutional and restricts the 2nd amendment.

Johns Hopkins Researcher Daniel Webster said, “this type of policy has been shown to be associated with very substantial reductions in firearm homicides, firearm suicides, fatal mass shootings, shootings involving law enforcement officers.”

Webster said policies like Measure 114 are also shown to reduce hospitalizations for non-fatal shootings, as well as reductions in arrests for weapon-related crimes.

He said policies like 114 help prevent guns from being sold on underground markets.

Connecticut adopted a similar law in 1990 and researchers estimate Oregon could have prevented around 1,000 firearm related deaths, if they adopted the law at the same time.

