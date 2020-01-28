Still no trial date for man charged in connection with death of Dennis Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — There’s still no trial date set for the man charged in connection with the death of former Disney Mouseketeer, Dennis Day.
Daniel Burda is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, and identity theft.
Burda lived at the Phoenix home of Dennis Day and his partner, Ernie.
A police affidavit obtained by The Oregonian says Burda told police he shoved Dennis Day to the ground at his home last July.
Police say he then hid the body under a massive pile of clothes.
Day was missing for more than 8 months.
Last year, Burda was evaluated at the state hospital and found able to “aid and assist” in his own defense.
On Monday, his attorney expressed concern that he may not be mentally “fit” to move forward.
The judge decided to wait another three weeks to see if Burda will have any further evaluations.
Burda will be back in court next month.
