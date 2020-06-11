Home
Stock market sees worst day since March

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The stock market saw its worst day Thursday since the coronavirus spurred a massive sell-off in March.

Fears stemming from rising COVID-19 cases across the U.S. appear to have summoned the bears for another day of large scale selling.

It comes a day after the Federal Reserve’s warning of a long-lasting poor economy cooled a rising market Wednesday.

Still, the Nasdaq managed to close at a record high a day ago before crashing more than five percent Thursday.

The S&P 500 gave back 5.9% and the Dow fell 6.9%.

Many analysts fear investor optimism for a quick economic recovery from the pandemic has been permanently squashed.

