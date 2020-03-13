Stocks jump after Trump’s national emergency declaration

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Wall Street was impressed by President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.
The stock market jumped as the president described his newest measures to battle coronavirus.
The market saw its largest single-day gain since October of 2008.
The rally still wasn’t nearly enough for stocks to close in positive territory for the week.
Even after a 9.3% gain Friday, the S&P 500 closed down 8.8% for the week.
Similarly, the Dow lost 10.4% for the week despite Friday’s 9.4% gain and the NASDAQ is down 8.2% this week after a 9.3% gain for the day.