Stocks plummet despite Fed’s best efforts

NEW YORK CITY – Wall Street suffered a massive drop in stocks Monday, with the Dow Industrial Average dropping nearly 3,000 points.
At the closing bell, the Dow was down to 20,186.
The S&P 500 and The Nasdaq Composite ended the day about 12% down.
The Federal Reserve tried to stave off the sell-off by slashing interest rates to near-zero Sunday night, injecting money into Treasurys, and coordinating central banks to ensure liquidity as the COVID-19 pandemic grows.
