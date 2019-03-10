Stolen vehicle leads to officer-involved shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.– On Saturday evening, the Douglas County Communication Center received a call containing information regarding a possible stolen vehicle observed at Love’s Travel Stop, located at 280 Grant Smith Road. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Eugene Police Department on Thursday.
The stolen vehicle reportedly contained multiple weapons and ammunition, to include a semi-automatic rifle.
Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police responded to the area and located the vehicle as it was leaving Love’s Travel Stop. Law enforcement attempted contact but the vehicle fled the area and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.
Officers pursued the vehicle to a nearby ranch property where the stolen vehicle became stuck in a field.
The driver of the vehicle opened fire on authorities and in response, multiple officers returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, the stolen vehicle began to smoke and soon after became consumed in flames. Law Enforcement later confirmed the presence of human remains in the vehicle.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave pursuant to their respective agency’s officer-involved shooting protocols. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, with the Roseburg Police Department being the lead investigating agency.
Additional information may follow as investigators are seeking assistance in determining the identity of the driver.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.