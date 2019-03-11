Benefit concert raises hopes and money, helps local musician

ASHLAND, Ore.– Music to uplift and bring the community together. That’s the idea behind a benefit concert at the Historic Ashland Armory Sunday evening where locals from the community came together to help to raise money for a local musician.
In September 2018, Mark DeGroft became critically ill, caused by a very rapid onset of Sepsis, followed by DIC– a clotting disorder. He has since undergone five surgeries and has had to amputate both his hands and feet. They are waiting on more surgeries to help repair damage to his face.
NBC5 News brought you the story last week leading up to the concert.
Friends in the local music community have put on this benefit concert to raise money for prosthetic limbs so Mark may once again play music.
“Just a sweet, sweet fellow and very optimistic about his future and he’s really looking forward to playing so music again and hopefully fish as some point in time,” said Dave Bobb, a friend and owner of American Trails Gallery.
The concert featured 10 acts of acoustic and electric rock musicians. Local businesses have also donated gift cards to be raffled off. Friends of Mark’s have even donated their own instruments to be auctioned off, with all of the proceeds going to help cover medical expenses.
The concert was set to go till 9 p.m. Organizers hope to raise as much as they can through ticket sales and raffles. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay for Mark’s medical funds.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.