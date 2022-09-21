Stone Ridge Golf Club to open state-of-the-art driving range in 2023

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A major new addition is coming to a Rogue Valley golf club next year.

Stone Ridge Golf Club announced today it is bringing a state-of-the-art driving range using “Toptracer” technology to Southern Oregon.

If you’ve ever played at Top Golf before, you’ll be familiar with Toptracer, which is an innovative ball tracing technology.

This isn’t you’re typical driving range either, it’s expected to bring new entertainment for golfers and non-golfers alike.

The range will have 30 outdoor climate-controlled bays, with tv monitors and high-speed cameras.

There will also be a full-service restaurant and bar and a third story event area will accompany the driving range.

“People can either come to do the top tracer games or they can come to eat and relax,” Stone Ridge Golf Club owner Terry Emmert said. “It’s going to be a great gathering area for people to just come and enjoy the views we have out here and the local economy.”

Each bay will have unique games, a practice mode and the ability to play 18-holes from 15 golf courses around the world virtually.

Emmert said the location of the new range will be near where the current one is located, on the right side of the clubhouse.

Construction for the project just begun with some trees being removed to make space.

It’s expected to open in about a year.