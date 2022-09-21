13th annual ‘Mayors United’ event returning in-person Oct. 7th

MEDFORD, Ore. – ACCESS is holding its 13th annual “Mayors United event” on October 7.

The auction will be held in-person this year.

This is the first time since 2019 it will be in-person because of the pandemic.

All 11 mayors from Jackson County will be in attendance.

Money raised will benefit people in need in our community.

ACCESS says although it’s a challenge to get all the mayors together, they all want to help our community.

“There are not a lot of venues where all mayors come together,” ACCESS advancement director Kellie Battaglia said. “And I think what they are saying, it’s symbolic of this community pulling together, supporting one another and no matter what your zip code is here in the county we know that we need to take care of our neighbors.”

Funds are raised through donated items from local companies that go in an auction.

ACCESS hopes to raise $150,000 during this year’s event.