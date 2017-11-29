Stranded dog rescued by USCG

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard saved a dog that was nearly swept out to sea.
Tuesday evening, a resident of Depoe Bay saw a dog stranded on a rock in a creek that drained into the ocean near the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend station. The tide was rising, and the dog had only a few minutes before being swept into the cold water.
A Coast Guard crew took immediate action. Boatswain Mates Jason Steinmetz and Simey Luevano quickly donned their dry suits and entered the creek. They were able to take the dog safely to shore where it was eventually reunited with his grateful owner.